Ogun shuts school, suspends principal over student’s death

The Ogun State Government has ordered closure of Obada Grammar School, Obada, Idi-emi over the death of Monday Arijo, an SS2 student of the school who was reportedly flogged to death.

It was gathered that the teacher flogged Arijo 24 times and asked him to perform 162 frog jumps as a punishment for a wrongdoing. In the process, the student reportedly collapsed and was rushed to different hospitals before he died, allegedly due to complications from the punishment. Daily Trust gathered that the incident occured on October 15, but it gained prominence on Friday when a female activist, Adetoun Onajobi, posted a video, calling out the state government over the incident.

A statement made available to our correspondent by media aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Emmanuel Ojo (SF Ojo) on Tuesday said the principal of the school, Mrs. Tamrat Onaolapo, who was earlier issued a query for allowing corporal punishment to be used on the pupil against the established rules and regulations in the state, had also been suspended.

“The closure of the school was based on the directive of the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who has also directed that a panel should be set up to investigate the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

The governor promised that those liable by the outcome of the investigation would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The statement indicated that “Representatives of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology have also visited the family of the late student.

“The visit was to offer condolences to the family and express the Ministry’s sorrow over their loss as well as collect first-hand accounts of the incident for a thorough investigation.

“The team comprised of the Director, Secondary and Higher Education Department in the Ministry, the Principals General, Egba and Yewa Divisions, Zonal Education Officer, Imeko Afon, representatives of ANCOPPS, Ogun State President, Trade Union Congress and the Ogun State Chairman of ASSUS.

“The Principals General, Egba and Yewa Divisions as well as the Director of Education, Secondary and Higher Education, who spoke during the visit, expressed their heartfelt condolences even as they pledged the support of the state government to the family during this challenging time.

“The officials assured the family that thorough investigation would be launched to determine the facts surrounding the incident and that accountability would be pursued.”

The statement added that a “condolence letter to commiserate with the bereaved family over the loss as well as a cash gift of N500,000 were handed over to the representative of the deceased family.”