Ogun sets March 31 deadline for herders’ registration

The Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, through its Department of Veterinary Services, has set March 31 as the deadline for the registration of herders in the state.
The Permanent-Secretary, Mrs Kehinde Jokotoye, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta.
Jokotoye noted that the registration, done in collaboration with the South West Commodity Farmers Organisation, Ogun Chapter, would improve security, resolve conflicts and enhance livestock management practices.
She said the registration would also allow herders to benefit from the government’s support, subsidies and incentives aimed at improving livestock production. (NAN)
