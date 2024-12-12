Ogun primary health centres collapsing, group laments

The Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria (ATM) Network in Ogun State on Wednesday, bemoaned the deplorable state of Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) in the state, saying many of the facilities are on the verge of collapse.

The group, which comprises the Civil Society in Malaria Control, Immunisation and Nutrition (ACOMIN), Network of People Living With HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) and Tuberculosis Network (TB Network), spoke during a press conference held on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

According to the body, the conditions of the health facilities have undermined the quality of service delivery and deterred community members from seeking care.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Tayo Akinpelu, the State COVID-19 project officer, explained that many of these health facilities are housed in aged buildings with cracked and leaked roofs.

Akinpelu said while some lack functional medical devices, including essential diagnostic tools, others are deprived of adequate water supply and experienced frequent power outages.

The Lead Coordinator, Mrs Olufunmilayo Olatunji, thanked the state government for its effort in providing health facilities to communities, but she insisted that these efforts were insufficient.