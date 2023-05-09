Ogun Police invite Gov Abiodun’s aide over ‘assault’  

The Ogun State Police Command has summoned the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Students Affairs, Azeez Adeyemi, following an alleged attack on some…

The Ogun State Police Command has summoned the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Students Affairs, Azeez Adeyemi, following an alleged attack on some former leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS) in the state.

The command said the governor’s aide was being expected at the Eleweran Headquarters, Abeokuta before the close of work on Tuesday, or he risked being arrested.

Adeyemi, a former National Public Relations Officer of NANS, allegedly led an attack on former NANS leaders in Ogun State, at a place where they were holding their meeting.

He was alleged to have stabbed some of the leaders while leading about 100 thugs to the venue of the meeting.

Adeyemi was accused of vandalising vehicles belonging to the former students’ leaders while some properties were allegedly carted away during a melee on Sunday.

The former Union leaders who appeared at the Ogun State Secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, with varying degrees of injury, provided both video and picture evidences of the attack.

He was alleged to have personally attack the trio of Olasunkanmi Falola Ahmed popularly called Stainless, Bamgbose Tomiwa popularly called Tommy T, and Olasunkanmi Adetoye Ijaduoye, all former Chairman of the Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Ogun State.

They also accused Adeyemi of masterminding kidnappings of some students’ leaders in the state, calling security agencies to investigate the incident and brought to book perpetrators of the dastardly acts.

Speaking on Tuesday, the police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Adeyemi had been invited by the police.

According to him, the Dapo Abiodun’s aide was being expected at the Eleweran Headquarters of the Nigeria Police before the close of work on Tuesday, adding that he would be arrested if he failed to honour the invitation.

Oyeyemi, who revealed that a formal complaint had been lodged against the governor’s aide, explained that nobody is above the law, adding that Adeyemi is duty bound to defend himself against the allegation.

“The person so mentioned has been invited by the police, we are expecting him before the close of work today, failure of which we will go after him and get him arrested.

“The invitation has been extended to him, nobody is above the law and the police is duty bound to listen to such allegations and the person so alleged also has the right to defend hhimsel,” he said.

Adeyemi declined comments on the incident when contacted by our correspondent.