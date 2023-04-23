Ogun, NDLEA join forces to fight drug abuse in schools

The Ogun State Government has assured the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of the government’s commitment and support in the fight against drug…

The Ogun State Government has assured the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of the government’s commitment and support in the fight against drug and substance abuse among young ones, particularly in schools.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu made this pledge while playing host to the state’s command of NDLEA led by its commander, Ibiba Odili to his office in Abeokuta.

Arigbabu revealed that drug abuse had been ravaging and destroying the lives and potentials of young people all over the world, saying efforts to eradicate the menace should be encouraged by relevant stakeholders including parents, teachers, private sector and government agencies.

“This menace has been ravaging young people a lot with the constant abuse of drugs and substances, and this has affected their lives and opportunities. I want to assure you that government will continue to support your agency in eradicating this menace in our society,” he said.

The commissioner commended the NDLEA for the good work they have been doing, saying the ministry and other government agencies in the state would intensify efforts to rid both young and old of the threat in the state and country.

In her submission, Odili said the agency had identified the ministry as one of the critical stakeholders that would work alongside the agency to curb the menace.