Ogun monarch crushed to death

A truck on Tuesday crushed Oba Abraham Bankole, a monarch, to death in Ogun State. The monarch, who was the Olu of Onibuku, Ado-Odo/Ota Local…

A truck on Tuesday crushed Oba Abraham Bankole, a monarch, to death in Ogun State.

The monarch, who was the Olu of Onibuku, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the State, was inside a tricycle, otherwise known as Keke Napep, when the truck ran over him along the Ota-Idiroko expressway, close to Winners Chapel.

He was said to have died on the spot when the truck with registration number, EPE 252 XF, crushed him while alighting from the tricycle.

When contacted, the Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, said “I was informed of the incident today.”

Okpe, however, said she was yet to be fully briefed by the FRSC in Ota Unit.

But a first-class Oba in Ogun West Senatorial district, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident.

He expressed worry over why the monarch decided to commute in a tricycle instead of a personal car.

As of the time of this report, our correspondent could not verify whether or not the late monarch had a car of his own.

It was gathered that the monarch’s remains have been deposited at the General Hospital, Ota.

