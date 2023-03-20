‘Ogun Is Mourning’, PDP, Adebutu reject Gov’ship Poll 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, have rejected the outcome of Saturday governorship election, saying Ogun has…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, have rejected the outcome of Saturday governorship election, saying Ogun has been thrown into mourning.

They also vowed to explore all legal means available to challenge the victory of governor Dapo Abiodun at the Saturday’s election.

The party and its candidate accused the police and military of providing “virile cover for gun-wielding criminals to disrupt and burn ballot boxes in over 100 polling units across the state” during the Saturday’s election.

The chairman of the party, Sikirulahi Ogundele and Adebutu spoke while addressing stakeholders of the party during a post-election meeting in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Ogun: 26-year-old Kashamu’s son, Amosun’s nephew, others win seats

6 missing as gunmen attack INEC officials in Kogi

The state Returning Officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale had declared Abiodun the winner of the election after scoring 276,298 out the 663,968 total votes cast.

Abiodun defeated his closest rival, Adebutu who scored 262,383 votes.

But, Ogundele accused INEC of being “a willing tool in the hands APC”.

He, therefore vowed that, the party would explore all window of opportunities to reclaim their mandate.

Ogundele who spoke through his Deputy, Kayode Bamgbose expressed optimism that, the candidate of the party would emerge victorious at the end.

He alleged that thugs sponsored by APC disrupt elections in 14 local government areas of the state.

He said, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in unpatriotic connivance with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and Governor Dapo Abiodun with security agencies provided support, brazenly rigged the results of the governorship and house of assembly elections.

“Specifically, the Nigeria Police and the military provided virile cover for gun-wielding criminals to disrupt and burn ballot boxes in over 100 polling units across the state.

“The gubernatorial election of last Saturday was heavily characterised with unprecedented needless violence in several local government areas including Sagamu where 54 polling units were attacked by APC sponsored thugs and ballot boxes and other sensitive election materials were carted away and burnt to ashes.

“To our greatest dismay, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC legalised and legitimize these atrocities when it failed to acknowledge the disruption of votes in these local governments and follow the provision of Section 24 subsection 3 and section 51 subsection 3 of the electoral act as amended.

“With tangible proofs of reckless manipulation, over voting and gross disregard for the dictates and provisions of the electoral law 2022, we can safely say that the figures announced by INEC as the final result of the governorship election does not represent the popular wish of the people”, Ogundele said.