Ogun: Ikenne boils as youths, police clash over Oro festival

Ikenne – the hometown of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo in Ogun State – was on Saturday thrown into chaos as some youths and security operatives clashed over Oro festival in the community.

Daily Trust gathered that the youths had stormed the streets and set up bonfires at strategic locations in protest against a ban on this year’s Oro festival.

It was further gathered that the ban by the local government area, which is the consenting authority, followed the building tension in the community over royal battle.

The ban was meant to forestall a breach of peace during the festival, sources said.

But some daring youths protested against the move and in process clashed with some security operatives monitoring compliance within Ikenne which is also the headquarters of Ikenne Local Government Area.

Some of clips obtained by our correspondent showed sporadic gun shots in the confrontation between the the security agents and the youths.

Locals told Daily Trust that security agents later stormed houses and arrested some of youths who allegedly took part in the protest.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed the incident and disclosed that 20 suspects were arrested while two vehicles impounded.

“We are very much aware of the situation, it is a fall out of the longstanding Obaship crisis in the town and recently, the court dismissed the one currently on the throne but the judgment had been appealed.

“So, base on the tensed atmosphere, the local government which is the consenting authority for the festival said that it should not be celebrated so that it won’t lead to any breach of peace. We did same thing last year but some youths who are being misguided decided they must have their way.

“We have arrested 20 of them, impounded two vehicles and everyone will soon be brought to the state command at Eleweran, Abeokuta to answer for their misdeeds,” Alamutu said.