‘Ogun has over 700,000 out-of-school-children’

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Build A School Initiative in Africa (BASIA), has said that Ogun State still has over 700,000 out-of-school-children. The President and Chief…

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Build A School Initiative in Africa (BASIA), has said that Ogun State still has over 700,000 out-of-school-children.

The President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BASIA, Dr Victor Ukorebi, said this during the official handing over of a block of four classrooms constructed by the NGO in Igboedu community in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

He said the project was borne out of the desire to meet the needs of the people in the border communities, especially in terms of infrastructure.

Ukorebi said the initiative was to confront the problems facing the children to have access to education.

He promised that his NGO would construct additional three blocks of classrooms before the end of 2024.

In her remarks, the state deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the government was willing to partner with NGOs who were desirous of boosting huge investment in the education sector.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Dr Femi Majekodunmi, said the state government alone could not provide the wherewithal in providing a more conducive learning environment for students.

In his remark, Igboedu community leader, Mr Godwin Akintubuwa, said the building would bring a great development to Igboedu and allow children in the community to have access to education.