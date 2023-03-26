Ogun gov’ship: PDP insists on review of results, rejects APC victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adedapo Abiodun, as the winner of the…

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said the declaration of Abiodun was in violation of the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

He said the PDP is asking for a review of the exercise, adding that INEC should “save Ogun State from the imminent breakdown of law and order by reviewing the declaration and return made.”

PDP said the electoral umpire must realize that the people of Ogun State were already agitated and are unwilling to accept a declaration that does not reflect their expressed will at the election.

He said from the summary of collated results, it was evident that the PDP’s candidate was in clear lead before “compromised officials of INEC connived with the defeated APC to cancel PDP’s thousands of winning votes and brazenly declare the candidate of the APC, Mr. Adedapo Abiodun, as winner.”