Ogun Gov’ship: I’m the governor, I can arrest anybody – Abiodun

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has threatened to order arrest of anybody who intimidates his supporters on the election day.

The governor told his supporters and the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to bow to any form of intimidation on the election day.

He spoke on Sunday at his country home in Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

A short video clip which has went viral showed the governor boasting that as the chief security officer of the state he could order arrest of anybody.

Like Abiodun, his arch-rival in the governorship race and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP), Ladi Adebutu, also hails from Iperu – Remo.

The governor also alleged that his opponents have started importing political thugs into Iperu-Remo township ahead of Saturday’s election.

Abiodun who spoke in Yoruba told his cheering supporters that merry-making awaits them if they return him elected in the coming election.

“Don’t allow anybody to intimidate you on election day. I am sure you know that I am the governor, I am the governor of this state. I am the chief security officer of this state and I can (order) arrest (of) anybody.

“They (opponents) can go about grandstanding, but it’s of no effect. I’m a gentleman. But like they say, the gentility of a tiger is not a symbol of timidity.

“I learnt some people have started importing thugs into Iperu, If I lay my hands on them, I deal with them and their thugs decisively,” the governor said.