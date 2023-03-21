Ogun Gov’ship: How my friends betrayed me – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday lamented alleged betrayal and backstabbing by friends during the just concluded governorship election in the state. INEC had…

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday lamented alleged betrayal and backstabbing by friends during the just concluded governorship election in the state.

INEC had on Sunday declared Abiodun the winner of the election after polling 276,298 votes, while Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 262,383 votes to come second.

Abiodun lost out in my most of the Local Government Areas in Ogun East Senatorial District which he hails from, including his LG, Ikenne.

Our correspondent reports that his victory has sparked off protests and controversy as his major opponent accused him of rigging in connivance with the officials of the electoral body.

On Tuesday, Abiodun returned to his hometown in Iperu-Remo where he received by residents and party supporters.

Speaking while being received at the garage area of the town, Governor Abiodun attributed his victory to God and the people for standing solidly behind him during the election.

He said “this election has shown that man will always be man and God will forever remain God. In the course of this election, people we thought were our friends betrayed us, people stabbed us at the back, and many disappointed us.

“I know that even those who called themselves our friends did not vote for us, but that does not matter anymore because the elections have come and gone, and God has given us victory.

“But we should not be surprised because even in the Bible, our Lord Jesus Christ was betrayed despite all the good things that he did. We should be grateful to God because despite all the betrayals and all, God still granted us victory.”

Abiodun explained that the renewal of his mandate was an indication that people appreciated what the administration has been able to achieve in less than four years in office, adding that “it is a call to work even harder for the people”.