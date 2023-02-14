Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has warned that the State government will shut down any commercial bank rejecting old naira notes. This followed reports of…

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has warned that the State government will shut down any commercial bank rejecting old naira notes.

This followed reports of rejection of old naira notes as legal tender by some banks, individuals and business operators in the state following the expiration of the February 10 deadline announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The governor spoke on Tuesday while addressing market men and women at Itoku Kampala market in Abeokuta, as part of his re-election campaign.

Abiodun, who frowned at the action of the banks, noted that since the new naira notes were not available, commercial banks must accept the old notes to ease the suffering of the people.

He called on the people to remain calm, assuring that his government was working assiduously to ensure that the present situation was brought under control.