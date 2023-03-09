Ogun gov declares Aug 20 as ‘Isese Day’

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Tuesday declared August 20, of every year as “Isese Day (traditional worshippers’ day)” in the state. Abiodun, who…

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Tuesday declared August 20, of every year as “Isese Day (traditional worshippers’ day)” in the state.

Abiodun, who disclosed this during an engagement with members of the Alternate Medicine Board in the state, said that by the pronouncement, traditional worshippers would also have a sense of belonging.

The governor, who noted that he would officially sign an executive order before the end of the week, added that he would further back the order up with a bill that would be sent to the House of Assembly.

Abiodun commended the board and members for organising workshops for their continued development.

The governor acknowledged the contribution of the members of the board to the victory recorded by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added that, “I urge you to do the same on Saturday, to vote for me and other 26 House of Assembly candidates, for a second term.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the board, Alhaji Nurudeen Olaleye, while noting that they were solidly behind the second term ambition of Abiodun, commended him for recognising the board.

Olaleye, who noted that the alternate medicine members in the state were over 20,000, called for legal empowerment for the board to prosecute quacks who were giving the board a bad name. (NAN)