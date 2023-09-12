Ogun gov appoints new commissioners

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has sent a fresh list of Commissioners to the Ogun State House of Assembly. The assembly acknowledged receipt of…

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has sent a fresh list of Commissioners to the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The assembly acknowledged receipt of the 10-man Commissioner list on Tuesday.

A release signed by the Clerk/Head of Legislative Service, Mr Deji Adeyemo, had indicated that the new nominees would be screened by the state lawmakers on Wednesday.

The new nominees are an addition to those confirmed earlier, and they include Messrs Taiwo Oludotun, Sofela Emmanuel, Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan, Dairo Oluwagbenga and Owootomo Bolu.

The rest are Oresanya Oladimeji, Balogun Ademola, Osunbiyi Tunde, Fagbayi Sesan and Mrs Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo.

According to the Clerk, the nominees are to submit 30 copies each of their credentials to the Office of the Clerk by 10am on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly had on Aug. 4 screened and confirmed eight commissioner-nominees who were yet to be sworn in by the governor.

