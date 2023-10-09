✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Ogun gets 1,191 2024 hajj slots

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated 1, 191 hajj seats to Ogun State ahead of 2024 hajj exercise. The Executive Secretary of…

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated 1, 191 hajj seats to Ogun State ahead of 2024 hajj exercise.

The Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alh. Salau Babatunde, disclosed this in Abeokuta.

He said the slots would be distributed on a first come first served basis.

Babatude said the national body had also announced four million five hundred thousand naira (4,500,000.00) as the initial hajj deposit pending the announcement of the final fare.

He stated that the initial hajj deposit would be paid through bank draft, or by paying directly through bank tellers obtainable at the board into designated bank accounts, while those that had made some deposits during 2023 hajj are advised to top it up to meet current initial hajj deposit.

While assuring that all hands are on the desk to ensure a hitch-free Hajj exercise, Alhaji Babatunde noted that the state government is ready as usual to make the spiritual journey a memorable and fulfilling exercise.

He, however, urged intending pilgrims to fast-track payment of the initial hajj deposit as the old way of processing visas has changed, informing that visa issuance will be concluded at least 50 days before Arafat by Saudi Arabia.

