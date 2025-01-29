Ogun: FRSC vows to go after drunk drivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Ogun State Command, Akinwunmi Fasakin, says his men intensify efforts at curbing menace of drunk driving on the roads across the state.
Fasakin identified speed, fatigue, tyre and drunk driving as four major factors contributing to road accidents in the state.
Daily Trust reports that Ogun ranks high among states with highest number of road crashes with Lagos – Ibadan Sagamu – Benin – Ore and Abeokuta – Sagamu highways as flashpoints.
Speaking when a logistics company, Pomegranate Nigeria Limited presented digital breathalysers to the Command in Abeokuta, the FRSC sector commander promised to redouble his efforts at tracking down drunk drivers on the roads.
He told newsmen that alcohol testing is conducted randomly on drivers during special operations.
“We conduct the test randomly. You can’t be stopping every vehicle or driver for you to conduct test. Maybe when we have special operations for instance next week, we can have a special operations and the focus will be on drunk driving. Another can be on speed limit device.
“Speed, fatigue, tyre and drunk driving, these four factors are very crucial and they contribute so much to RTC on our roads. So, we are going to focus on those offenses and I can assure you we will be having random checking of drivers.
“So, with the presentation of these breathalyzers now, we will improve on our enforcement and I know we are going get positive results,” he said.
He commended the PNL for its efforts in promoting road safety.
Presenting the 30 packets of the digital breathalyzers to the FRSC Ogun Command headquarters in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday, the Chief Executive Office PNL, Wole Elusakin, said the donation was part of the organization’s efforts to reduce road accidents caused by drunk drivers.
He noted that the logistics company recognizes the importance of safety on the roads, particularly for drivers and other stakeholders, hence its decision to partner the FRSC in addressing the issue of drunk-driving.
He explained that the breathalysers are commonly used to detect and prevent drunk driving, ensure workplace safety, and enforce law and order.
