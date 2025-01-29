Ogun: FRSC vows to go after drunk drivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Ogun State Command, Akinwunmi Fasakin, says his men intensify efforts at curbing menace of drunk driving on the roads across the state.

Fasakin identified speed, fatigue, tyre and drunk driving as four major factors contributing to road accidents in the state.

Daily Trust reports that Ogun ranks high among states with highest number of road crashes with Lagos – Ibadan Sagamu – Benin – Ore and Abeokuta – Sagamu highways as flashpoints.

Speaking when a logistics company, Pomegranate Nigeria Limited presented digital breathalysers to the Command in Abeokuta, the FRSC sector commander promised to redouble his efforts at tracking down drunk drivers on the roads.

He told newsmen that alcohol testing is conducted randomly on drivers during special operations.