Ogun fixes November 16 for LG poll

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed Local Government Election for November 16.

Daily Trust reports that the tenure of the last council officials expired on July 26.

The Commission Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, on Tuesday, announced guidelines for the conduct of next election.

“In accordance with Section 10 (1) of the Ogun State Electoral Law 2007, the general populace is hereby

informed that elections for the positions of Chairmen of the 20 Local Governments and Councilors of

the 236 Wards of Ogun State of Nigeria will take place on Saturday, November

16, 2024, between 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM,” he said.

He asked intending candidates, political parties and interested stakeholders to be guided by the Guidelines for Local

Government Elections issued by this Commission.

The Chairman called on all stakeholders to support and cooperate with the commission to conduct a free, fair and credible election.

”All stakeholders are encouraged to support and cooperate with the Ogun State Independent Electoral

Commission (OGSIEC) to conduct a free, fair, and credible election in Ogun State.

“The names of all successful candidates will be published by November 4, 2024; such candidates so published

shall be deemed qualified to contest in the elections,” he said.