The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) has fixed local government area elections for November 16.

Daily Trust reports that the tenure of the last council officials expired on July 26.

The commission’s Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, on Tuesday, announced guidelines for the conduct of the elections.

He said, “The names of all successful candidates will be published by November 4, 2024. Such candidates so published shall be deemed qualified to contest the elections.”