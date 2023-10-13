Ogun event vendors rue low patronage

Vendors in Ogun State have lamented the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the event industry, saying it has taken a toll on their businesses.…

Vendors in Ogun State have lamented the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the event industry, saying it has taken a toll on their businesses.

They expressed their concerns during the maiden edition of the Ogun Events’ Vendors symposium in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The association also donated food items to 30 widows in the state to cushion the effects of the economic crisis.

Convener of the symposium and CEO of M19 Events, Bola Solate, noted that the rising cost of products due to the economic crisis has forced event vendors to increase charges of the services.

She said in some cases, clients would not be able to afford the services thereby leading to low patronage.

Solate also noted that a number of products used by event planners are imported at higher rates due to the foreign exchange.

CEO of DAT Events, Enoch Adeniyi, noted that people now organise their events by themselves or in some cases, with a slim budget.

