Ogun banker pushes debtor’s wife to death, 4 suspects arrested

Four officials of a microfinance bank in Ogun State have been arrested by the police over the death of a debtor’s wife, Mrs Vivian Omo.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased’s husband had taken a loan from a microfinance bank in Abule Ijoko, Lemode area in Ifo LGA, and that in the bid to recover the debt, the bankers, Badmus Olalekan, Ajibade Oludare, Eniola Aduragbemi and Femi Oloko, stormed the house of the debtor and his 50-year-old wife, Mrs Omo, who told them that her husband was not at home.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists on Sunday that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, May 10, following a report lodged at the Agbado Division by the deceased’s daughter.

He explained that,” Trouble started when the bank’s staffers visited the home of the debtor to ask for the repayment of a loan taken from the bank, but they were told that the man was not at home.

“Not satisfied with the woman’s explanation, they decided to pack all the electronics in the house to their office; a step that was resisted by the wife.

“While she was struggling with the bankers, one of them pushed her and she fell down and became unconscious. She was rushed to the hospital, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

He added that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital for autopsy.

Speaking further, Oyeyemi warned loan agencies to stop taking the law into their hands in the process of recovering loans from their debtors, noting that anyone caught in such an act would be arrested and prosecuted.