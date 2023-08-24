Ogun Assembly warns LG officials against harassing ‘Okada riders’

Ogun State House of Assembly Committee on Transportation has asked the chairmen of local government councils in the state to prevail on unauthorised individuals who…

Ogun State House of Assembly Committee on Transportation has asked the chairmen of local government councils in the state to prevail on unauthorised individuals who are allegedly harassing motorcycle riders in the council under the guise of enforcing traffic rules including compliance to wearing crash helmets.

The Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, Hon. Oludaisi Elemide issued the warning on Wednesday while meeting with various transport unions relating to motorcycle riders at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Elemide noted that the enforcement of such traffic rules and regulations was the responsibility of the motor traffic division of the Nigeria Police, the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

He said the government would not hesitate to hand over anyone caught harassing the riders to law enforcement agents.

He explained that there had been so many complaints from motorcycle riders and their unions on the activities of some miscreants claiming to be engaged by some local government councils.

