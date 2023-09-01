Ogun Assembly summons accountant-general, JAAC members over LG allocations

The Ogun House of Assembly, yesterday, summoned the State Accountant-General and all members of the Joint Account Allocations Committee to appear before it over the…

The Ogun House of Assembly, yesterday, summoned the State Accountant-General and all members of the Joint Account Allocations Committee to appear before it over the alleged diversion of councils’ allocations.

The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, announced the invitation during plenary in Abeokuta.

He explained that the invitation was for a thorough explanation to the House on what was happening at the local governments so that the people of the state could be fully briefed.

Oluomo said “We have the power to investigate what’s happening in our state and then do the needful.

“But I want to appeal to those that are concerned to please maintain law, peace and order in our various places, particularly in Ijebu East local government where I heard that protests are going on”.

Daily Trust reports that Wale Adedayo, the suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state, had accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting LGs’ allocation.

