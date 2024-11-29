Ogun Assembly postpones 2025 budget presentation over Abiodun’s France trip

The Ogun State House of Assembly has postponed indefinitely the 2025 budget presentation earlier slated for today (Friday).

The Clerk, Sakiru Adebakin, announced the development in a statement, but failed to state reasons for the postponement.

Adebakin stated that “a new date for the presentation of the annual budget would be announced later.”

However, Daily Trust gathered that the legislature was forced to step down the presentation following Governor Dapo Abiodun’s trip to France.

Abiodun is one of the governors in the delegation of President Bola Tinubu’s three-day visit to France.

Abiodun confirmed this in a post on his X handle on Friday.

“I had the honour of joining the Nigerian delegation to welcome His Excellency, President @officialABAT, during his strategic meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron at the Palais des L’Élysée in Paris.