Ogun assembly passes bill upgrading health college to polytechnic

Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a bill upgrading the State College of Health Technology to a Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences.

The bill titled, “H.B No 089/OG/2023-Re-passage of the Ogun State College of Health Technology (Amendment) Law, 2006” was passed at the plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo.

The passage of the bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology by its chairman, Adeyemi Ademuyiwa, who thereafter moved the motion for the adoption of the report, which was seconded by his Ijebu North East counterpart, Abayomi Fasuwa, and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote.

The bill was thereafter read and adopted Clause-by- Clause by the Committee of the Whole House.

The motion for the third reading of the bill was later moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff , seconded by Kemi Oduwole, while the Clerk and Head of Legislative Service, Mr. ‘Deji Adeyemo, took the third reading of the bill before the lawmakers.

The speaker directed that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his assent.