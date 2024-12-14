Ogun: 60-year-old AC repairer dies after falling from ladder

An air conditioning and refrigerator repairer, simply identified as Najeem, died after falling from a ladder while working at a residence in Ifo Local Government area of the Ogun state.

Najeem, who reportedly lost his balance while climbing the ladder, fell off and smashed his head on the concrete floor.

Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident, saying the AC repairer “bled profusely and died immediately.”

Odutola noted that the occupant of the house, Abraham Popoola, reported the incident to the command at about on Friday night.

“On December 13, 2024, around 9 PM, Abraham Popoola, a resident of Adams Ajakaya Street, Olambe Junction, Ogun State, reported an incident involving Najeem, a 60-year-old air conditioning and refrigerator technician from Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“Najeem was working at Popoola’s residence, which is located in a building that is about two stories tall.

“While attempting to refill the A/C gas, he climbed a ladder while holding a small gas cylinder. Unfortunately, he lost his balance and fell, hitting his head on the concrete floor, which resulted in bleeding and his immediate death,” she said.

Odutola said the corpse has been deposited at Life Channel Mortuary.