OGFZA, A/Ibom partner to fast track FTZ development

The Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) says it is partnering with the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, to fast track…

The Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) says it is partnering with the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, to fast track development in the Free Trade Zones (FTZs) in the state.

Both parties reached the agreement when the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, led the management of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority and SPFL Gas and Petroleum Sub-Zone on a courtesy visit to the governor recently in Uyo.

A statement by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mrs Golda Ukomadu, said Uwajumogu lauded the management of SPFL Gas and Petroleum Sub-Zone in Liberty Oil and Gas Free Zone for the huge investment and rapid development so far in the zone.

On his part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of OGFZA, Sen Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, disclosed that ongoing investments at Liberty Oil and Gas Free Zone were not less than $500 million which was speculated to hit $6 billion in the next six years and generated about 1,000 employment opportunities in the state.

Reiterating the authority’s commitment to support the state government, Sen Kaura who restated the authority’s willingness to partner the state, made a case for strengthening of the joint committee earlier constituted to resolve all land related issues for the speedy take-off of the free zone project.

Governor Eno, in his response to the delegation, commended President Tinubu for providing incentives for the realisation of the Oil and Gas Free Zone in the state, stating that Mr President’s unbiased approach to leadership indicated that development could be achieved irrespective of people’s differences.

He assured the delegation of the preparedness of the state administration to partner with OGFZA towards the development of the Free Zone because the first beneficiary of the free zones is the state in which the zones are domiciled.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...