Ogbomro Grammar School wins Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals Cup

Ogbomro Grammar School, Ogbomro, Uvwie, yesterday emerged as the sixth winner of the tournament, winning the final of the seventh edition of the Zenith Bank/Delta State Principals’ football competition at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

One goal in each half secured a 2-0 win for Ogbomro to put paid to the dreams of Umutu Secondary School’s coach, Emeka Odigili, who wanted to win the title for two different schools after leading Umuja Mixed Secondary School. Umuaja, Ukwaini, to the 2023 title.

The first edition of the revamped Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup was won by Mastercare International School, Asaba, followed by Marvel International School, Ughelli in 2018.

Obule International School, Sapele was the winner in 2019 before College of Commerce, Warri, secured the 2020 and 2021 edition of the developmental secondary school tournament.

After the match that attracted a capacity crowd, the victorious captain said “This win means everything to us. It’s a testament to our hard work and determination. We played our hearts out, and we’re grateful for this opportunity to make our school proud.”

Speaking at the final, the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank PLC, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, ably represented by Deputy General Manager, Lucky Ighade, appreciated the Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for his unwavering support in the state especially in the area of sport.

According to the GMD, the dream of the chairman and founder of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, was to inspire African youths to start locally but think globally.

“In this context, Zenith Bank’s contributions to grassroots sports development in primary and secondary schools are both timely and commendable,” the CEO said.

“Legendary footballer Pele once said, ‘success is not an accident, but hard work, perseverance, and passion for what you do.”

Early in the day, Utagbe-Gbe Grammar School, Kwale defeated Okene M/S/S, Okuokoko 3-0 in the Third Place match.

Meanwhile, the victorious team went home with a sum of N2m and a brand new coaster bus while the second and third place teams received N1.5m and N1m cash prize respectively.