OFL Marble and Granite Limited is a Mineral processing and Mining Company in Abuja

OFL Marble and Granite Limited is a Mineral processing and Mining Company with its head office situated at Maitama, Abuja.

The company has been in operations in Nigeria for more than a decade with granite quarries in Nasarawa and Kogi states. These quarries serve as feedstock for dimension stone blocks to service granite manufacturing and processing companies.

SPONSOR AD

In fulfillment of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and commitment to carry out community development projects as stipulated in the executed Community Development Agreement (CDA) between the company and the host community, the company constructed and commissioned a Clinic and a Water Borehole with a reticulation point at Endahen community, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, Nasarawa State. The commissioned projects have been tagged as priority in a list of other projects mentioned in the executed Community Development Agreement (CDA).

The commissioning ceremony took place at the premises of the completed Clinic at Endahen. In attendance were officials of the Health Department Akun Development Area, State Ministry of Environment, Federal and State Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Commissioner of Police, Community leaders and Elders, Youths, Women and Children.

The Clinic is equipped with amenities to enable the immediate use of the facility while the water supply from the borehole has been channeled to service five (5) different points within the Community for easy access. Upon commissioning, the Clinic was officially handed over to the Health Department Akun Development Area.

Before now, the host community could only access health care and water in neighboring communities and streams. The closest being a few kilometers away from the host community. Constructing a clinic and a water borehole in this location will therefore greatly impact the community and its environs by reducing mortality rate and enabling timely access to health care. In addition, women in the community can now have access to anti-natal, pre-natal and post-natal care. Out breaks of water borne diseases resulting from usage of water from streams and rivers will also be eliminated as the community can now have access to clean water.

In conclusion, we pray that these projects, established for the service of humanity, are the beginning of better things to come in this community. We pray for the company to grow as it commits to giving back to the society. We also pray that may this be a yardstick for other companies to follow as they operate in the state.