Officers killed as Boko Haram hits Borno Police station

At least two officers were killed when Boko Haram insurgents bombed Nganzai Divisional Police Headquarters in Borno State, on Thursday.

The insurgents struck few days after attacking an Army formation in Borno, killing unspecified number of soldiers.

The Defence Headquarters had said it lost six personnel in the attack on the formation but killed 34 terrorists.

However, in the police station attack, officers identified as Inspector Bartholomew Kalawa and Corporal Mustapha Huzaifat, were murdered.

Reacting, the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun, ordered an immediate clampdown on the perpetrators of the attack.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the I-G had directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 15, Mr Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, to mobilise adequate resources and personnel to fish out the perpetrators.

He said the AIG would also collaborate with other security agencies to ensure the perpetrators were found and made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, as investigations continue, the Nigeria Police Force will hold those who jeopardise and disrupt the security arrangement and safety in Nigeria accountable.

Adejobi said the I-G expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased officers, affirming that their sacrifice in the line of duty would not be forgotten.

He said the victims’ benefits and entitlements would be paid immediately to their families.

An earlier statement by the spokesman of the Police Command in Borno, Kenneth Daso, disclosed that officers engaged the perpetrators.

“On 9th January 2025 at about 12:10 am, unknown gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram Terrorist attempted to invade Nganzai Police Division, gallant officers who were on watch repelled the terrorists, after series of exchange in a gun battle.

“The terrorist threw hand-grenades which unfortunately landed on a shelter tent behind the division, and fatally wounded two officers,” he said.(NAN)

Editor’s note: This picture was used for illustrative purposes