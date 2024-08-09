Officer killed as gunmen attack police checkpoint in Anambra

Gunmen attacked a police checkpoint at Omata Junction, Nnewi, Anambra State, on Friday, killing a policeman. A tricycle (keke) operator who craved anonymity, said the…

Gunmen attacked a police checkpoint at Omata Junction, Nnewi, Anambra State, on Friday, killing a policeman.

A tricycle (keke) operator who craved anonymity, said the gunmen, four in number, travelled in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), and arrived at the around 9am.

He said upon their arrival, they began shooting, leading to a crossfire that caused road users to scramble for safety.

The keke rider said he fractured his leg in an attempt to escape the scene as people fled in panic to avoid stray bullets.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that an officer was fatally struck by an explosive device thrown by the gunmen during the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Nnaghe Obono Itam, has already declared a manhunt for the fleeing attackers, with a joint team of police and local vigilantes reportedly leading the pursuit.