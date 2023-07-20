Officer assaulted by Seun Kuti Promoted by police

Mohammed Aminu, the police officer Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, assaulted, has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). Recall that Kuti,…

Mohammed Aminu, the police officer Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, assaulted, has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Recall that Kuti, in May, assaulted Aminu, during an encounter on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos state.

As seen in a viral video, the assaulted officer kept his cool, without retaliation, despite provocation from the entertainment star.

Kuti was later detained and arraigned for assault, for which he claimed not guilty and was released on bail.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said in a statement on Thursday, that the officer had been promoted to ASP.

A statement by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said Aminu, in spite of the assault, displayed a high level of professionalism.

“Inspector Mohammed Aminu, who trended on social media where he was seen being assaulted in uniform by one Seun Kuti, was also promoted to ASP I,” Ani said.

