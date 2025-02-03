odusanya wins 10th consecutive title at okoya thomas table tennis tourney

Bose Odusanya has stamped her dominance, setting a new record as the first player to win the 10 titles in a row at the annual Molade Okoya-Thomas National Table Tennis Championships.

Odusanya who opened the floodgates of winning the women’s single titles in 2015, proved pundits wrong as she weathered the storm at the upgraded tournament to win her 10th title.

It will be recalled that at the press conference to herald this year’s event, the organisers announced a new status for the championship which started 56 years ago as they said henceforth it would attract players across the country.

At this year’s event, Odusanya calmly defeated Amina Fashola of NSCDC 4-1 (8-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8), eliciting massive cheers from the Lagos’ supporters at the indoor tennis hall, inside Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Shortly after her game, Matthew Kuti of Lagos emerged as the new winner in the men’s singles after a convincing 4-1 victory over Kwara’s Abbulbasit Abdulfatai.

The previous winner in the men’s singles was Adegoke Muiz who was shown the exit door at the quarter final stage.

In the U-15 finals, Usman Ayoola of Oyo State and Chinenye Okafor claimed the boys’ and girls’ titles.

Ayoola defeated his Oyo State counterpart Ahmed Ayatullahi 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 12-10) to lift the boys’ title, while Abia’s Okafor, who was on the brink of defeat after trailing 0-2, calmly claimed another national victory with a 3-2 (11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 3-11, 11-8) win to be crowned the girls’ U-15 champion.

Speaking on her victory despite the tough nature of the championship, the delighted Odusanya attributed the victory to her unwavering commitment to preparation for competitions.

“It was by God’s grace. I trained hard for this competition. There was no difference because when it was held for players in Lagos state, I used to train hard as well so it went national, I also trained hard for it,” she said.

On his part, Kuti also expressed delight for winning his first senior Men’s Singles title at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Cup, appreciating the family of the tournament’s initiator for making it a national event.