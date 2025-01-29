Ododo’s Midas touch: The governor with a magic wand

In the realm of leadership, some merely occupy their offices and glide about in custom-made SUVs, while others leave indelible marks on the lives of their people. Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, firmly belongs to the latter category. In just 365 days in office, he has demonstrated that leadership is not merely about enjoying perks but involves the thoughtful and effective management of resources. Despite widespread financial constraints, his administration has achieved remarkable progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and workers’ welfare, proving that true leadership often thrives in adversity.

The essence of leadership, as the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle noted, is “not about being in charge, but about taking care of those in your charge.” Ododo embodies this philosophy by swiftly attending to the needs of the people, especially the state’s workers.

In a climate where timely payment of salaries can mean the difference between stability and chaos, Ododo has shown unparalleled commitment to the welfare of state employees. His administration has consistently ensured that workers receive their dues promptly, fostering a sense of security and trust that is crucial in any government.

SPONSOR AD

Among the many achievements that will define Ododo’s transformative drive is the revitalisation of infrastructure across all three senatorial districts, without discrimination. He has continued the rehabilitation of dilapidated roads and bridges, constructed new ones, and renovated public buildings.

The proposed Cargo International Airport in Zariagi, Lokoja, will significantly boost the economy by positioning the state as a key distribution hub, thanks to its central location and connectivity to numerous other states. As the Roman philosopher Marcus Aurelius wisely stated, “The impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way.” His ability to confront infrastructural challenges head-on, even with a limited budget, showcases his resourcefulness and tenacity.

Education is another major focus of Ododo’s administration. In a remarkable gesture of commitment to his people’s future, the governor took the bold step of paying the WAEC fees for 17,000 indigent students in public schools. This decision reflects his belief that education is a fundamental tool for progress, and no child should be left behind due to financial constraints. As Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” The governor’s investment in education signals a bright future for generations to come.

Ododo’s humility is a defining characteristic of his leadership style, making him approachable and deeply connected to the people he serves. The philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson observed, “A great man is always willing to be little.” His unpretentious nature allows him to listen to his constituents, seek their opinions, and make decisions that reflect their needs and aspirations.

In healthcare, the governor’s approach has been revolutionary. His administration allocated an impressive seven billion naira to revamp primary healthcare facilities, making them more accessible and effective. In a state where healthcare infrastructure is often outdated, prioritising the well-being of his people by enhancing healthcare delivery is truly visionary.

As the philosopher Thomas Carlyle noted, “The first duty of government is the education of the people; the second, the improvement of their health.” His focus on healthcare ensures that citizens are not only educated but also healthy and prepared to contribute to society.

The governor’s ability to connect with people from all walks of life further cements his reputation as a leader with a Midas touch. The philosopher Confucius wisely stated, “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” Ododo leads by example, demonstrating the path to progress through action rather than words. He actively engages with constituents, listens to their concerns, and offers practical and effective solutions, which has made him a beloved governor.

Even in adversity, “the Flower Boy,” as he is fondly called, remains resolute in his commitment to the welfare of his people. The poet William Ernest Henley’s words, “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul,” perfectly encapsulate Ododo’s spirit. He refuses to let external challenges undermine his mission, instead using them as opportunities to innovate, collaborate, and drive change. His determination and vision have earned him the admiration of his people, positioning him as a leader with a truly magical touch.

As we look to the future, it is clear that Ododo’s Midas touch will continue to shape the state for years to come. His legacy will be one of transformation, progress, and service to the people. In his own words, “The work is never done, but the journey towards progress is always worth taking.” With such visionary leadership, there is no doubt that the best is yet to come.

Onumoh, PhD, is a Public Affairs commentator