Ododo To Army: Don’t Allow Lagbaja’s Dream To Secure Nigeria Die With Him

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi state has described the death of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, as a huge loss to the country.

In a condolence message on Tuesday issued by his commissioner for communication and information, Kingsley Fanwo, the governor rallied the military establishment to accomplish the late soldier’s dream against insecurity.

He called on the “Nigerian Armed Forces to ensure that his dream of a secure and safe Nigeria does not die with him”.

SPONSOR AD

Ododo who prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul, expressed shock over the incident adding that it was ‘a huge loss to the country as a whole’.

According to him, the departure of the “gallant and brave” army chief was particularly sad at a time the fight against insecurity in Nigeria had gathered momentum.

He noted that the late Lagbaja was a fearless general, an indomitable fighter, a tactical genius and an uncompromising warrior who was determined to stamp out terrorism and banditry from Nigeria’.

The Governor therefore sympathised with President Bola Tinubu, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, the military, his family and government and people of Osun State over his demise.