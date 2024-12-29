Odili: How Fubara prevented one man from turning Rivers to private estate

Former Governor Peter Odili of Rivers State has hailed Governor Siminalayi Fubara for stopping the quest by one man to capture the state as a private estate.

In his welcome address at a Christmas Ballad, he hosted for Fubara at his residence in Port Harcourt, Odili said the governor emancipated the people of the state.

Odili said his family decided to host Fubara and his family to a night of varieties of sing-song and other activities in appreciation of the fortitude and sterling leadership qualities he has demonstrated.

He said since October 25, 2023, when a fierce political battle was waged against Fubara, the governor confronted the challenge.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Nelson Chukwudi, Chief Press Secretary to Fubara, quoted Odili to have said, “It is now over 12 months, since the 25th October 2023, when a fierce existential fight, though unnecessary, was waged against Governor Fubara over the soul of Rivers State.

“He (Odili) said that with assuring fortitude, Governor Fubara confronted the challenge, prevented the quest by one man to capture the State as a private estate, emancipated Rivers people, steadied governance and made civil servants and Rivers people happier as it used to be until he left office in 2007.”

Although he did not mention any name, there was a strong indication that the elder statesman was referring to Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Although Wike, also a former Rivers governor, influenced the emergence of Fubara, the duo fell apart within three months after the incumbent governor took charge of the state.

Wike later stated publicly that he regretted backing Fubara and vowed to unseat him in 2027.

In her speech, Justice Mary Odili, who presented gifts to Fubara, his wife, Lady Valerie, and children, said God knew long ago the need for an emancipator and gave Fubara to Rivers.

Responding, Governor Fubara stated that while the political antagonism lasted, God gave him a new perspective on leadership.

According to him, with the strength of support from the people of the state, he has stopped seeing the political crisis in the state as a problem but as a necessary enabler in governance.

He said: “And not just because I want to accept it, I get stronger in this course every day when I look at the support I am getting from the true Rivers people.

“So, it is not me being strong. My strength is drawn from every one of you that is here. You encouraged me; you did the work for me; you made the calls for me. So, why won’t I stand up for you? But we also believe strongly that the ultimate game changer, the ultimate liberator, and the ultimate fighter remains God Almighty. And because we have Him on our side, victory is assured,” Fubara said.