Odigie, Osarenkhoe lead nominees for LBA February awards

The League Bloggers Awards (LBA) has named Bendel Insurance duo of Imade Osarenkhoe and Amas Obasogie to a six-man shortlist for February’s Nigeria Premier Football…

The League Bloggers Awards (LBA) has named Bendel Insurance duo of Imade Osarenkhoe and Amas Obasogie to a six-man shortlist for February’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Player of the Month award.

It is the duo’s second consecutive monthly nomination since the league’s resumption in January.

Although having only been promoted to the elite league this season, the Benin team has continued to put up an amazing performance, which has them comfortably atop Group A of the abridged league.

Lobi Stars’ Joseph Atule received a second nomination in the monthly awards for his performance in the month under review, which aided his club’s surge to the top of Group A.

Chukwuemeka Obioma, the current NPFL top scorer for Enyimba, is also among the nominees.

Similarly, Enyimba’s first-team coach, Finidi George, has been nominated for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Coach of the Month award.

With three consecutive victories over El Kanemi Warriors, Gombe United, and Shooting Stars, the former Super Eagles midfielder led his club to second position in Group A.

Other nominees for the coach of the month awards are Bendel Insurance’s Monday Odigie for keeping his side on top of Group A without defeat and Lobi Stars’ Mohammed Baba-Ganaru for taking his side to the top of Group B.