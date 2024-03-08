Octogenarian hangs self in Lagos

An octogenarian identified as Isiaka Ayinde, has reportedly committed suicide in the Imota area of Lagos. It was learnt that the old man was found…

It was learnt that the old man was found dangling on a rope tied to the burglar proof bar of the kitchen window of his apartment.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased showed no signs of distress before he decided to take his own life on Thursday.

The witness said the deceased was found dead by his grandchildren.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident said it occured around 7.30 pm on Thursday but was reported at the station some minutes after midnight.

Hundeyin said the matter was reported at Imota Police station by one Mustapha.

“Mustapha said he heard his children shouting that he should come and see baba in the kitchen.

“He said he ran into the kitchen only to discover the lifeless body of one of his tenants, Isiaka Ayinde, 80, hanging from a rope that was tied to the burglar proof of one of the windows in the kitchen.

“The scene was visited by policemen but the family of the deceased insisted that they would like to bury the old man immediately in accordance with their religion,” he said.