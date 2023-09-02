Ocean surge takes over customs barracks, threatens N3.8trn ECOWAS building

Ocean surge has taken over some structures within the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) barracks at the Seme-border in the Badagry area of Lagos State.…

Ocean surge has taken over some structures within the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) barracks at the Seme-border in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that one of the buildings has been submerged by flood, thus forcing some officers and their families out of their accommodations.

Aside from the official accommodation for customs officials, the ocean surge is also threatening the about N3.8trn Seme Border modern control facility built by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The facility, also known as ECOWAS House, was donated by the European Union (EU) to ECOWS and commissioned in 2018. The building is jointly operated by Nigeria and the Republic of Benin and houses all the security agencies from both countries that operate at the border.

The Customs Area Controller in charge of the Seme Area Command, Dera Nnadi, who spoke while addressing members of the Senate ad hoc Committee on Customs and Excise, said there was need for urgent measures to address the menace of the ocean surge, which according to him has completely taken over part of the barracks.

