Occupant breaks down as fire guts house in FCT council

A mysterious fire has gutted four bedroom house built with mud at Anguwar Ayaura pipeline in Abaji area council of the FCT. Our reporter, who…

A mysterious fire has gutted four bedroom house built with mud at Anguwar Ayaura pipeline in Abaji area council of the FCT.

Our reporter, who arrived the scene some few minutes after, observed as sympathizers who are mostly neighbors rushed to assist in putting out the fire with bucket of water.

City & Crime reports that a woman, identified as Maman Abba, who was alerted about the fire incident rushed to the scene and fell to the ground amid tears after she discovered that all her property had completely burnt down.

A neighbor, Danjuma Shehu, said the incident happened around 2:12 pm after he discovered a thick smoke billowing from one of the rooms.

Danjuma said he quickly raised an alarm to attract the attention of other neighbors, who came with water to assist in putting out the fire.

He said the owners of the rooms were not at home when the fire broke out, saying some neighbors destroyed the padlocks of the rooms in order to access the building.

“The four occupants, who are all housewives, were not at home when the fire broke out. I had to raise alarm to attract neighbors who joined me to put out the fire,” he said.

According to him, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, saying there was no electricity when the fire incident happened.

There was no presence of fire fighters at the scene up till the time the fire was put out.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...