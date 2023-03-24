Observers call for review of Kano gov’ship election

Coalition of INEC accredited Observers has described the just concluded governorship election in Kano as one marred by irregularities and violations of the electoral laws…

Coalition of INEC accredited Observers has described the just concluded governorship election in Kano as one marred by irregularities and violations of the electoral laws and INEC guidelines, saying it should be reviewed.

INEC had declared candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Kabir Yusuf as winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Kano.

But addressing newsmen in Kano, the team leader, Friday Maduka said: “We wish to state categorically our observation and position that the Kano governorship election actually took place as scheduled but was marred with too many irregularities and violations of our relevant electoral laws and INEC guidelines such as ballot box snatching.”