Oborevwori appoints brother as Delta Sports commission’s chair

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has appointed his brother, Onoriode Joshua Oborevwori, as the Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission.

The announcement was made recently in Asaba, with the governor expressing confidence in his brother’s ability to drive sports development in the state.

This development comes after almost a year since Chief Tonobok Okowa’s eight-year tenure as Chairman of the Sports Commission ended.

“This appointment reflects my administration’s commitment to fostering sports excellence and ensuring our youth thrive in diverse athletic endeavors,” Oborevwori said.

The board also includes notable members such as former international footballer Sam Sodje, Oghale Ofremu, and Herrita Ehiabor.

Onoriode Joshua Oborewovori is a grassroots footballer and strong supporter of female football. He was the sole sponsor of Delta Babes Football Club and an Allstars player.

Sam Okemuete Sodje is a retired professional footballer who played for several clubs in Nigeria and England. He represented the Nigeria Super Eagles from 2005 to 2009 and is a member of the Delta State Football Association.

Henrietta Ehiabor is the former Chairperson of Delta Queens FC, who led the team to emerge as champions of the Nigerian Female Professional League.

Oghale Ofremu is the Chairman of a nationwide league one side, NLO1, and a club owner by a former sports commission member, Solomon Ogba.