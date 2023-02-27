Obi’s victory in Lagos and other shockers of 2023 Elections

There have been some major upsets in the 2023 general elections held across the country on Saturday. In this report, Daily Trust highlights eight of…

OBI DEFEATS TINUBU IN LAGOS

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has defeated the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos, his stronghold. The development has changed the political calculation in Lagos as Tinubu has been in firm control of the political structure of Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Though Tinubu won more local governments, Obi defeated him with the majority of the votes cast.

ATIKU’s VICTORY IN BUHARI’s KATSINA

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, won the election in President Muhammadu Buhari’s state, Katsina.

Abubakar secured a total of 489,045 to edge out the All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Tinubu who polled 482,283 votes and other candidates. This serves as a big blow to the ruling APC as Governor Bello Masari is known to be very influential in the state.

SENATOR GAYA’S LOSS TO NNPP’S SUMAILA

The candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for Kano south senatorial district, Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, defeated the incumbent senator, Kabiru Gaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sumaila, a former legislative aide for President Buhari and former House of Rep member, defeated Gaya, and has been in the red chamber for 16 years.

According to the final results announced Monday morning by INEC returning officer, Professor Ibrahim Barde, Sumaila polled 319,857 votes to defeat Gaya who polled 192,518 and Galadanci Murtal Bashir of the PDP who polled 14,880 while the candidate of the LP, Umar Darki finished a distant fourth with 2,875 votes.

GANDUJE’S LOSS OF LGA TO KWANKWASO

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, lost his local government area to the presidential candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Ganduje is from Ganduje village in Dawakin Tofa LGA of Kano state. In the results announced by the returning officer, Adamu Jibril, Ganduje’s All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 16,773 votes while NNPP scored 25,072 votes.

Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 2,477 votes while Peter Obi of Labour Party got 202 votes.

ADAMU’S DOUBLE LOSS AT POLLING UNIT AND SENATORIAL DISTRICT

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, lost his polling unit to the Labour Party, according to the results of the presidential election announced Saturday evening.

Labour Party’s Peter Obi won in the polling unit with 132 votes while Bola Tinubu of the APC came second with 85 votes.

Also, Ahmed Wadada, candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), won the senatorial zone of the APC National Chairman to retire him from active politics in the zone. Adamu could not deliver the APC candidate, Shehu Tukur to replace him at the red chambers

AYADE’S HUMBLE BOW TO PDP’s JARIGBE

The Senator representing Northern Senatorial District of Cross River in the National Assembly , Sen Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe of PDP, defeated Governor Ben Ayade of APC to retain his Senate seat.

Senator Jarigbe garnered 76,145 to defeat Ayade who polled 56, 595 votes in the exercise.

Declaring Sen. Jarigbe winner of the Senatorial election in the early hours of Monday , 27th , 2023, the returning officer, Dr. Emmanuel Emanghe, commended stakeholders for their peaceful conduct

GOV UGWUANYI TAMED BY LABOUR PARTY

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State lost his senatorial bid to the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the district, Okechukwu Ezea.

Ugwuanyi, who is rounding off his second term as governor, is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Enugu North Senatorial District election held on Saturday 25 February.

The Returning Officer for the election, Chukwuemeka Ubaka, announced the result at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nsukka Local Government Area headquarters on Monday at about 5: 20 a.m.

Mr Ezea, the LP candidate, polled a total of 104,492 votes to defeat Mr Ugwuanyi of the PDP, who came second with 46,948 votes. The All Progressives Congress candidate for the district, Ejike Eze, garnered 6,816 votes to come a distant third.

LP’s OUSTER OF REPS’ MINORITY LEADER

The candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Donatus Mathew, has been declared the winner of the House of Representatives seat for Kaura Federal Constituency of Kaduna State Declaring the result on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Elijah Ella, said Mathew polled a total of 10,508 votes to defeat the incumbent member and candidate of the PDP, Mr. Gideon Lucas Gwani, who came second, with 10,297 votes.