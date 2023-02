Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has lost his reelection bid to his Labour Party (LP) rival, Mr. Ngozi Okolie. In…

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has lost his reelection bid to his Labour Party (LP) rival, Mr. Ngozi Okolie.

In Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta, Elumelu polled 33,456 votes while his opponent secured 53,879 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared the result in Asaba, the state capital. on Monday.

Returning Officer, Prof. Kenneth Ibe, also reeled out the scores of other candidayes in the election.