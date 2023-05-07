Obioma’s hat-trick leads Enyimba to 5-0 victory over Gombe United

… As Remo, Sunshine win away at Plateau Utd, Tornadoes It rained goals yesterday in MatchDay 17 of the 2023 Nigeria Premier Football League…

It rained goals yesterday in MatchDay 17 of the 2023 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) as the duo of Enyimba and relegation-threatened Wikki Tourists recorded massive victories over Gombe United and Abia Warriors.

At the Aba Township stadium, former African champions, Enyimba trounced Gombe United 5-0 with Emeka Obioma scoring a hat-trick to help the ‘People’s elephants’ consolidate on their second position in Group A.

In a one way traffic situation, Obioma opened the scoring in the 17th minute, Ikenna Cooper doubled the lead in the 17th minute, Abubakar scored the third in 65th minute before Obioma scored his second from the spot in the 77th minute. The striker then bagged his hat-trick in the 84th minute to complete the rout of the hapless ‘Savannah Scorpions.’

Although faced with relegation, Wikki Tourists were in imperious form as they white-washed embattled Abia Warriors 4-0 at home to boost their chances of escaping the drop.

Ahmed Abubakar put the hosts in front in the 23rd minute, former Nasarawa United man, Abubakar Ibrahim Aliyu doubled the lead in the 37th and before the break, Emeka Onukwube scored the third in the 41st minute only for the visitors to score an own goal in the 85th minute to complete their misery.

In Jos, Remo Stars came from behind to stun Plateau United 2-1. Although Saidu Salisu had put the home team ahead in the 70th minute, Olamilekan Adebayo scored a brace in the 81st and 88th minute to hand the visitors the maximum points as they now occupy the third position in Group A with 30 points.

And at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna, Tornadoes chances of reaching the Super 6 suffered a serious setback as they lost 0-2 to Sunshine Stars and ended the match with 10-men following a red card to Sunday Akinmoladun in the 62nd minute.

In Akure, Kwara United sealed Nasarawa United’s relegation with a 1-0 win, Akwa United also stamped El-Kanemi Warriors’ relegation with a 2-0 victory in Uyo, Doma United drew 0-0 at home with Rangers, Rivers United subdued hard fighting Bayelsa United 2-1 while in-form team, Bendel Insurance maintained their unbeaten run after playing out a 1-1 draw with rivals 3SC in Benin City.