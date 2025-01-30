Obidients were behind EndSARS, Tinubu was their target – Akande

The #EndSARS protest that was held across the country in August 2020 was meant to stop the political ambition of President Tinubu.

According to Chief Bisi Akande, a senior APC stalwart and ally of the president, the mass demonstration was orchestrated by the Obidients to end Tinubu’s political career.

Akande stated this during an interview with media personality, Edmund Obilo, uploaded on YouTube.

Daily Trust reports that #EndSARS movement was against a reviled police unit accused of extra-judicial killings and extortion of innocent citizens.

It achieved its aim of disbanding the force but was met with a violent crackdown that led to the killing of dozens of protesters.

Speaking on the challenges Tinubu faced on his path to the presidency, Akande said the #EndSARS protests were orchestrated by the Obidients to end Tinubu’s political career.

He said the plot, which was hatched in America, was initially meant to metamorphose into a political party.

“The Obidients, not Peter Obi, were behind the endsars. It was manufactured from America and brought in just to stop him.

“It later became a movement to form a party but they couldn’t and also found it difficult to join whichever party you know.”, Akande submitted.

During the last presidential election, the obedients was instrumental to the historical defeat of Tinubu in Lagos.