Obi visits Soyinka, describes literary icon as his father

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, on Sunday paid a visit to Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

Obi in a statement Sunday night described the visit as enriching, saying he had a useful discussion with him.

Daily Trust reports that supporters of Obi had attacked Prof. Soyinka over an interview where he said he had warned Obi that if he lost the presidential election, it would be due to his supporters.

But on Sunday, Obi moved to pacify the literary icon.

“Today (Sunday) I visited one of Nigeria’s most revered figures and an international literary icon, Prof Wole Soyinka. Prof Soyinka has been my father whom I hold in very esteem for what he has achieved and stands for in the struggle for a better Nigeria. His reputation as a fighter for justice and equity in our society has been legendary and we will never ignore them.

“I had a very useful and enriching discussion about his aspirations for a better and greater Nigeria, and he shared a lot with me about his dream for a greater, and more inclusive Nigeria.

“I reminded the Nobel laureate of the huge price he paid just before the outbreak of civil war, fighting for the cause of the Igbos. I cherish this Sunday visit which was intended to erase the needless misconceptions about the relationship between the great icon and the obidient family,” Obi said.