Obi returns to Twitter, keeps mum on ‘Yes Daddy’ saga

Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has returned to microblogging platform, Twitter, after an unusual break.

Obi took an unusual break from the platform after the conversation he had with Bishop David Oyedepo, Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, leaked.

The audio clip released by online newspaper, Peoples Gazzete, has set social media on fire since Saturday.

In the audio, Obi was heard begging Oyedepo to help him mobilize Christian voters ahead of the election, especially those in the North Central states of Kwara, Kogi and Niger, declaring the election was a religious war.

The former governor of Anambra State was repeatedly heard saying, ‘Yes Daddy”, while the conversation lasted.

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara. This is a religious war. Like I keep saying: if this works, you people will never regret the support,” he said in the audio.

The audio generated so many reactions, not just on social media. While his supporters claimed the audio was doctored, Obi’s media team gave different accounts on the leaked conversation.

But the presidential candidate, who has a large following on the microblogging site, took an unusual break.

Checks on Obi’s Twitter account revealed that he tweeted virtually every single day in March and March.

However, Peter Obi returned on Tuesday morning to congratulate the winner of an academic prize.

“My very warm congratulations to Chinalurumogu Eze for winning the 2023 Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA) Prize for the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy.

“I urge @nalu_kings to go all out for victory as she represent Nigeria at the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy (RHSA) in the Cannes Lion Festival in France. May God Almighty, who sees your goodness and hard work grant you success. -PO,” he wrote.

Amid his break, some Twitter users had trolled the politician, asking him to congratulate British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua, who secured his first win since 2020, on Saturday night.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Obi’s main rival in the presidential election, are among those who congratulated Joshua over his victory.

Twitter was a major platform for all the leading candidates in the buildup to the election and they have sustained the momentum after the poll.