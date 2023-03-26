Obi reacts as Labour Party governorship aspirant is found dead

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, has reacted to the death of Humphrey Anumudu, who was a governorship aspirant of the party in…

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, has reacted to the death of Humphrey Anumudu, who was a governorship aspirant of the party in Imo State.

Anumudu was reported dead in his Lagos home after returning from a meeting at the LP secretariat in Abuja.

In a tweet on Sunday, Obi said the deceased was one of the strongest supporters of the party in Imo state, adding that he was a very warm, and forthright person.

He prayed God would give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Today, I paid a condolence visit to the family of a dear friend, and political colleague, Mr Humphrey Anumudu, whom I was deeply saddened by the news of his sudden death.

“Mr Anumudu is one of the strongest supporters of the Labour Party in Imo state, and an aspirant in the forthcoming Imo State governorship election. He was a very warm, and forthright person. His death is a huge loss to his immediate and extended family, the Labour Party, the good people of Imo State, and to Nigeria.

“May God Almighty, who called him home at this time grant him eternal rest in His kingdom, and grant his family the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss. My sincere condolence to his family, and may God Almighty bless his family always. -PO,” he tweeted.

Anumudu was a multi-billionaire businessman cum politician who had been contesting the governorship seat of the state since 1998.

He was said to be the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PPD) governorship primary in the state in 1998 before the ticket was ceded to Achike Udenwa who went on to rule the state between 1999 and 2007.

Since then, he had been contesting for the number one seat of the state. In 2019, he was the Zenith Labour party governorship candidate.