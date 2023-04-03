Obi oil discovery: Council chair assures communities of compensation

Following the discovery of crude oil in Obi LGA, the executive chairman of the council, Mr Joshua Ozhe-Yekpowudu, has assured the affected communities that…

Following the discovery of crude oil in Obi LGA, the executive chairman of the council, Mr Joshua Ozhe-Yekpowudu, has assured the affected communities that government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) are working out proper compensation for lands and other properties that were affected in the areas.

Mr. Ozhe-Yekpowudu gave the assurance while briefing journalists in Lafia, the state capital on Sunday, saying that the compensation became imperative because it would go a long way to avert any crisis in the communities.

Daily Trust reports that, President Muhammadu Buhari was in Nasarawa State on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, to flag off the Ebenyi oil exploration in Obi LGA following the discovery of crude oil by the NNPC in the area recently.

He, however, appealed to the members of the host communities in the area to continue to give maximum cooperation to NNPC for the success of the exercise, nothing that considered it important to the economic and human growth of the area in terms of job creation among others in the state.